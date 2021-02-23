Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,813 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Equifax worth $61,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

NYSE EFX opened at $169.93 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

