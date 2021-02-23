Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 11.3%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) fell 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $8.23. 636,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 654,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research firms recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equillium by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

