Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $150.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$96.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

