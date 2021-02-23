Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

Equitable Group stock opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

