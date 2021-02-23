Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 12,324 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03.

