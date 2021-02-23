Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,723 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $321.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

