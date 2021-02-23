Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 20,401 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,401 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

