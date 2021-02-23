Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,277 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

