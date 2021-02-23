Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,054.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,913.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,700.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

