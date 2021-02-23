Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11.

H has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NYSE H opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

