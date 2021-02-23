Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,505,000 after acquiring an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.