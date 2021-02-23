Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

