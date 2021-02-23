Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 23rd (CCEP, DISH, GLOG, HST, ICPT, KR, PFG, PUK, QRHC, RDFN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating. Societe Generale currently has $47.45 target price on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Pivotal Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

