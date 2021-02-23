Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 23rd (AGFY, CTRN, GOGO, HGEN, HMPT, OKTA, ONCT, PAYA, PING, SMFKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN). They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a buy rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING). They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). The firm issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

