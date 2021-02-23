Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 23rd (AGFY, CTRN, GOGO, HGEN, HMPT, OKTA, ONCT, PAYA, PING, SMFKY)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN). They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). They issued a buy rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING). They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). The firm issued an inline rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.