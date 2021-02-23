Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 23rd (AIR, DMYD, HMPT, LPTH, NVMI, TRIN, UWMC, XM, ZIM)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

Get Air Partner plc alerts:

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of. Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). They issued a buy rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.