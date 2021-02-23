Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 23rd (AIR, DMYD, HMPT, LPTH, NVMI, TRIN, UWMC, XM, ZIM)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI). They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). They issued a buy rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM). They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.