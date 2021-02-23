Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (1COV, ALB, ALO, ALV, AMED, AXGN, BARC, BFSA, BIDU, BIGC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $275.00 to $325.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $132.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $126.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $396.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $336.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $365.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Argus from $280.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $125.00 to $135.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $186.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $212.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €51.10 ($60.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $87.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) was given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $6.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $426.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $116.00 to $155.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €460.00 ($541.18) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $29.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price increased by Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $291.00 to $277.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $225.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $10.50 to $13.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $99.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

