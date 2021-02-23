Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (AAOI, CDNS, DISCA, DISH, DZSI, EVER, FIVN, FME, GTLS, LXFR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $23.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $17.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $51.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $163.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $163.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €80.40 ($94.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $137.00 to $170.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $22.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $14.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $325.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $400.00 to $450.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €460.00 ($541.18) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $327.00 to $309.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $390.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $350.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

