Era Swap (ES) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Era Swap has a total market cap of $127,349.65 and $244,432.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.00766062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058306 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.09 or 0.04547012 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

ES is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

