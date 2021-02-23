ESBC Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $567,586.43 and $55,254.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,264,045 coins and its circulating supply is 25,986,771 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

