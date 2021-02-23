Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.00

Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.83 ($0.34), with a volume of 454287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.33. The company has a market cap of £22.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.