ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.20

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $15.94. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 16,125 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $171.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

