Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Essex Property Trust worth $24,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

ESS stock opened at $264.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

