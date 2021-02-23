Ether Zero Market Cap Tops $367,335.84 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $367,335.84 and approximately $79,893.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.32 or 0.03195559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,250,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,220,794 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.