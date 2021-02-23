Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.52 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $2.52 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $10.71 or 0.00022699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.16 or 0.03131462 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

