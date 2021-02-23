Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $12.22

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $2.63 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $12.22 or 0.00024268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.44 or 0.03225556 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

