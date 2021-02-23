Ethereum Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 56.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $246,947.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

