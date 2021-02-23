Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Up 59.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 147.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $2,039.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00051530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.38 or 0.00725320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.92 or 0.04363621 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

ETHM is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.