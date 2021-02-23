ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:DJCB) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.32. 632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

