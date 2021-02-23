EUNO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,864.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $7.16 million and $6,864.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00775161 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000151 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,127,628,056 coins and its circulating supply is 6,127,628,711 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

