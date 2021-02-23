Everex Achieves Market Cap of $9.94 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $773,811.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.