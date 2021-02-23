Everipedia Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $61.89 million and $3.46 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.83 or 0.00454784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00068161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00077145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054533 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.00482263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074825 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,113,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,883,857,601 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

