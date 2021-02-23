Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Down 7.9%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $4.09. 4,422,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,401,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $332.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 259,755 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,250 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,033,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 188,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

