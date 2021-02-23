Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 2,822 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,119 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.04.

On Thursday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,544 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $21,986.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 763 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.44.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,002 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80.

TELA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,083. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $227.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TELA Bio by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

