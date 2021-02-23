ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Cap of $844,552.66 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $844,552.66 and $4,810.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002947 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00241703 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00035404 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

