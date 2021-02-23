ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Hits $806,823.83 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $806,823.83 and $5,718.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00251306 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00039198 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

