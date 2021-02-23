Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Down 7.9%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.20. 1,265,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,238,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

