Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Trading Up 216.7%

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI)’s stock price was up 216.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 4,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

