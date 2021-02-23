eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 9.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 2,385,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,156,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.29 and a beta of 3.35.

In other eXp World news, insider Jian Cheng sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $368,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $368,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,845,120 shares in the company, valued at $783,970,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,546 shares of company stock worth $25,667,614. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

