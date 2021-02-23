Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $52,274.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.83 or 0.03201537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00360428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.78 or 0.01043272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00438087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00383450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00254338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

