Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Down 6.5%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.31. 8,834,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 35,687,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express by 47.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

