Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Stock Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Extended Stay America worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

