F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.04

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 135685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 91,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

