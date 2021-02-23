F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson Sells 1,633 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FFIV stock traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.81. 42,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,619. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
