F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson Sells 1,633 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.81. 42,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,619. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

