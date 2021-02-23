Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 617,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 193,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.52. 640,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

