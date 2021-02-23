Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $505.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $459.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.93. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

