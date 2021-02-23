FansTime Trading Down 57.2% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 57.2% against the dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $792,613.39 and approximately $812,500.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00716786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.96 or 0.04400807 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

