Fantom Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 174.1% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $777.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

