Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $565,460.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60.

Shares of FSLY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 8,641,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,050. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

