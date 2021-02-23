Fathom (FTHM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) in the last few weeks:
- 2/22/2021 – Fathom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 2/15/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 2/9/2021 – Fathom is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 1/29/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 1/25/2021 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 1/19/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 1/12/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 1/4/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “
- 12/28/2020 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
FTHM opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
See Also: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.