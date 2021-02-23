Fathom (FTHM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – Fathom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

2/15/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

2/9/2021 – Fathom is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/29/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/25/2021 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/19/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/12/2021 – Fathom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

1/4/2021 – Fathom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

12/28/2020 – Fathom had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FTHM opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

