FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Insider Wilburn J. Evans Sells 3,132 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 121,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

